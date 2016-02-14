BENGALURU: Four family members including two kids succumbed after the rider lost control of his bike and crashed into a road median. A pedestrian has also been severely injured during the incident.

The incident occured at around 7.30 pm in Nandagudi near Hosakote in the outskirts of the city.

The deceased have been identified as Venkateshwara Rao(35), his wife Rajani Bai(28), son Hemanth(8) and daughter Jamuna(10). Reddappa, the pedestrian, is recovering in a private hospital. The police said that Rao, a mason, was going to his native Kyalanuru near Kolar to vote for the Zilla and Taluk Panchayath election. Rao lost control over his over-speeding bike after hitting Reddappa. The bike crashed into the road median and three people died on the spot while Jamuna was succumbed to injuries in a hospital at Hosakote.

Nandagudi police are investigating the case.