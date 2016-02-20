Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, Governor to Decide Who Gets Honorary Doctorates

BENGALURU: No university in the state will be allowed to shortlist names to confer honorary doctorates. The decision will now be taken at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the state, has directed all the vice chancellors not to send the list with short-listed names. As per the communication sent by the Chancellor to the VCs, an expert committee constituted by the Governor will finalise the names and the universities will only have to send a list of names.

Now.jpgA highly placed source in Raj Bhavan told Express, “In the existing system universities submit the names to the chancellor which are approved by the syndicate. But, from now on, they just have to submit all the names and the expert committee will select the names.”

According to sources, the Governor’s move will prevent ineligible candidates from getting honorary doctorates. “In many instances in the past, we have seen people who have not done anything for the society getting honorary doctorates and it has become a fashion. There are also allegations that some universities provided paid honorary doctorates,” said a source.

Normally, universities get hundreds of applications from individuals requesting to consider them for honorary doctorates. Some of them even attach recommendation letters. University authorities place the applications before the syndicate. Based on the syndicate’s decision, four to six names are sent to the Governor for approval. However, the Governor has the liberty to add or leave any names in the list.

Bhardwaj Stoked Controvery

In a controversial development in 2011, the then governor H R Bhardwaj had rejected the honorary doctorate recommended by BU for senior scholar Dr M Chidananda Murthy. Following the decision, writers like Prof U R Ananthamurthy had critised Bhardwaj. However, when Dr N Prabhu Dev was the Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, the university did not confer honorary doctorate degrees as he preferred not to confer them.

From No Restriction to Three

In the beginning there was no restriction on universities on conferring such doctorates and they could choose as many people as they wanted. But, in 2014, the State Council for Higher Education took a decision restricting universities from giving away more than three honorary doctorates.

Reasons Cited

■ There are allegations that honorary doctorates from some universities are for sale.

■ People eye honorary doctorates of major universities like University of Mysore, Bangalore university,

Karnataka University, Dharwad.

■ Syndicate members used to play a vital role in pushing names for

honorary doctorates

■ Some universities have taken decisions not to consider politicians for honorary degrees

