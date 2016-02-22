BENGALURU: Nine people, including a boy, were injured after a drunk car driver rammed into several vehicles causing a pile-up near the Katriguppe traffic signal in Banashankari on Sunday.

Three people sustained fractures in their legs and four vehicles were damaged. Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while in the area. Banashankari traffic police arrested the man.

Autorickshaw driver Mohan, passenger Srikanth Achar and a biker Pavan Kumar broke their legs. Six others luckily escaped with minor injuries. Police officials said the accident occurred around 5.30 pm near the Anand Bhavan signal.

The drunk driver Tejas (26), a resident of Byatarayanapura, was thrashed by locals after the accident. His friend fled from the spot.

Tejas rammed his car into two vehicles before hitting an autorickshaw.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. Tejas told the police that he is a businessman and that his friend was driving when the accident occurred.