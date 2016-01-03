BENGALURU: With the number of prisoners increasing, the State Prisons Department is unable to find space in the existing jails to house them. It is now planning to construct more jails, but this will take some time as construction work is going on at a snail’s pace.

A senior official in the Prisons Department blamed Public Works Department authorities for the delay. “PWD normally takes up works worth several hundred crores. For them, a project for the Prisons Department worth a few crores is a pittance. They do not take these works seriously.”

The construction of the Bengaluru Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara, which started in 1978, was completed only in 1996. A delay also means the actual cost of construction will increase by three to five times the initial estimates, or even more, by the time it is actually completed,” an official said.

The PWD is constructing a jail at Shivamogga for the past seven years. “Earlier, we had entrusted the job of constructing a jail building at Udupi to the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. But they did sub-standard work,” he alleged.

Now, the government is keen on constructing another Central jail at Devanahalli. There is an open air jail spread across 116 acres at Devanahalli and part of it will be used to construct the new jail. “The government has approved building a jail that can accommodate 3,000 inmates. If we get this, the burden on the Central jail at Parappana Agrahara will be reduced. But the project is at an initial stage. It will takes years for it to become reality,” he said.

The Prisons Department has also procured 64 acres of land at Mangaluru to construct an additional jail building. “Recently, two convicts were killed in Mangaluru jail, where attackers came inside the premises by removing roof tiles,” said an official.

At present, the existing Central Jail will get a dedicated cell with barracks for convicts. As many as 500 convicts can be accommodated. “It is almost in completion stage. If convicts are sent here, there will be some breathing space in the existing barracks,” he said.