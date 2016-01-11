BENGALURU: More than 60 companies across industries came to recruit ex-servicemen at a job fair organised by Directorate General Resettlement, New Delhi. The event, held at Air Force Station Jalahalli (West), aimed to provide employment opportunities for ex-servicemen and retiring service personnel of the armed forces.

Companies from varied industries including banking, finance, human resources, security services, information technology, aviation, hospitals and management were present. But, a majority of the aspirants were looking for jobs in the management sector.

Former squadron leader Amurtha Chakravarthi, who retired from the logistics department of Indian Air Force last month, was here and said, “I am happy and feel blessed by the opportunity I got here. This is a rare opportunity for us”. She is looking for a job in logistics companies, since she knows the lay of the land.

Sandeep Bhattacharya, who retired from his office on December 31, too expressed happiness but said that this is just the initial screening.

“Offer letters are not being issued here,” he said. He said that he hopes DGR continues to hold such events every year.

E-commerce giant Amazon was one of the recruiters here. Paras Kumari, from Amazon, said, “We always aim to build efficient teams. Discipline, work ethics and dedication of defense personnel is well-known and we want to harness this opportunity to the greater extent.”

Kavitha Sharma, who is a deputy general manager (HR), said that they were optimistic about finding suitable candidates from the fair. “We are receiving many applications and we hope to recruit suitable candidates for our operations,” she said.

Around 3,000 aspirants attended the fair.