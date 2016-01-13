BENGALURU: Chairperson of the Expert Committee on Preventing Sexual Violence Against Women and Children V S Ugrappa on Tuesday met a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by a daily wager at Thimmashettihalli near Hosakote. The incident took place on Monday and though a hospital has confirmed sexual assault, the police have not registered a case yet.

Ugrappa told Express, “We took a statement from the victim and parents on the incident. I believe the family is under pressure and someone forced them to not reveal the truth about the incident. The girl has injuries on her chest and she complained about pain in the lower abdomen when female members of the panel counselled her. The accused poured a bucket of water on her to destroy the evidence before fleeing the scene,” he added.

Ugarppa added that based on the preliminary enquiry and statement by the doctor, who examined the girl, the possibility of sexual assault on her is not being ruled out. “I have instructed Superintendent of Police Ramesh Banoth to investigate the incident and submit a report within two days,” he said.

Banoth told Express that they were waiting for a medical report to ascertain whether the girl had been raped. “We will take up a suo motu case and take action against the accused if the report reveals sexual abuse as the girl is a minor,” he said.

Kidnap Case, A Mistake

Police told the committee they have filed a case of kidnap. This the committee says was a mistake as police had received a medical legal case from the hospital and the doctors had confirmed the girl had been sexually assaulted.