BENGALURU: K P Gopalkrishna of National Public School, Bengaluru, on Friday said he had not done anything illegal to obtain the minority status for his educational institutions.

Reacting to a report titled ‘School founder in the dock for forging papers’, published in The New Indian Express on Friday, Gopalkrishna denied the allegations and termed them false.

“I, being a law-abiding and respectable citizen, am aware of the consequence of law. Certain unscrupulous people are behind the scenario in attempting to malign the reputation of the institution. Every act done in securing the minority status is in accordance with law and at no point of time, there was any act of illegality or unlawful act as alleged in the news item,” he said in a rejoinder sent to the newspaper.

He said the school administration was contemplating to take appropriate legal action against those responsible for publishing the news report.

The case relates to allegations that the school used certificates with forged signatures and seals to get the minority institution status to evade admitting students under the Right to Education Act, which mandates that private schools reserve 25 seats for children from poor families. Following a complaint from P Kalidas Reddy, a social activist, the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions has taken up the matter. The case is posted for hearing on March 3, 2016.