BENGALURU: This idea germinated from Ashish Patil, the head of Y- films. Shameer Tandon, curator and composer of the video, tells us more about the video.

Why did you choose transgenders and not others who could convey the same message?

This band is a way to give transgenders a platform to tell us about the troubles they face, their needs and aspirations.

What did you have in mind while making this video?

Despite all the trauma the hijras in India face – right from being kicked out of their own homes to being mocked at and ridiculed – they have found a way to be happy. They may be hurt inside but they keep smiling and spread happiness by blessing everyone.

How do you think this video will change the way people see transgenders?

We have changed, our perceptions have changed. I was personally very wary of them. I thought they were dangerous and dirty. But now I respect them. They have become friends. I think, after the album, people will be more accepting of them. Maybe they will be given jobs now and won’t have to resort to begging.

What were the challenges you faced in its making?

First we had to win the trust of the artistes. They seemed to have lost faith in the world.

Then there was some trouble with recording and shooting the video since it was a first time they were in front of a camera and studio mic. But now they are comfortable.

What were the criteria for selection?

We gauged their ability to sing and passion for performing arts.

How did you find your singers?

We set up a team of young college students who went to traffic signals, local trains and small pockets of Mumbai and hunted for artistes. We also approached some trusts like Humsafar. Some junior artiste coordinators of the film industry also helped.

Why did you choose this song?

We wanted a global reach. Happy is a popular song and we thought with an English song we could transcend geographical boundaries.

Why 6 pack Band?

It is young, cool and relatable.

Can you tell me about the other five songs planned in the series?

Our next song is Rab De Bande – with Sonu Nigam. It is a sufi-style song inspired by lines from the Guru Granth Sahib. The song comes in two packages. One is recorded in the UK. Another one is with an acoustic treatment with live Indian instruments. It is a song about life in general. It is too early to talk about the other songs.

Why did you choose Sonu Nigam?

Sonu is the youngest legend in the country. He is my dearest friend and more importantly he is socially aware.

He is not afraid to stand up and sing with transgenders and feature in a video with them. Others would have hesitated since they are image conscious.