Home Cities Bengaluru

'Implement Helmet Rule Strictly'

Published: 25th January 2016 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2016 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU:  Karnataka High Court Justice Ram Mohan Reddy, who attended a seminar on road safety, organised by Advocates Association on Saturday pitched for stricter implementation of the helmet rule.

“Helmet is to prevent grievous injuries. A rule now promulgated must be enforced. Whoever rides a two wheeler is at risk and therefore the rule is justifiable,” he said.

Justice Reddy also spoke about how more than 1.80 lakh autorikshaws are plying in the city, while only 82,000 autos have permits.

He added that similar was the case with buses where three buses were plying with just one permit on the city outskirts.

He said that clerical mistake on the part of police officials adds to the delay in meting out justice to accident victims. For instance, he said, officials sometimes goof up names of the victims. “Due to such mistakes the accident victims may be denied insurance,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp