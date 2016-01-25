'Implement Helmet Rule Strictly'

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court Justice Ram Mohan Reddy, who attended a seminar on road safety, organised by Advocates Association on Saturday pitched for stricter implementation of the helmet rule.

“Helmet is to prevent grievous injuries. A rule now promulgated must be enforced. Whoever rides a two wheeler is at risk and therefore the rule is justifiable,” he said.

Justice Reddy also spoke about how more than 1.80 lakh autorikshaws are plying in the city, while only 82,000 autos have permits.

He added that similar was the case with buses where three buses were plying with just one permit on the city outskirts.

He said that clerical mistake on the part of police officials adds to the delay in meting out justice to accident victims. For instance, he said, officials sometimes goof up names of the victims. “Due to such mistakes the accident victims may be denied insurance,” he added.