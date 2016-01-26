An association of vendors has built a modern, high-tech bus stand as part of a concerted effort to save a traditional santhe (shandy) space.

The Akhila Karnataka Farmers and Vendors Association, which has built the stand near the KR Puram hanging bridge, says it is India’s first CCTV-connected bus stand with women’s safety as its priority.

Ele Srinivas, president of the association, said the BBMP had estimated the cost of such a structure at `60 lakh, but the vendors had completed it, in addition to a toilet, police chowki, canteen and 14 shops, in just `34 lakh. It is usually BBMP’s job to build bus stands.

The new structure is named after the late Indian president Abdul Kalam. “This is a gift to our MLA Byrati Basavaraj on his birthday. It falls on Feburary 4, but we are gifting it in advance on Wednesday,” he said.

He believes supporters of political leaders, instead of putting up hoardings, buntings and banners, should celebrate birthdays more meaningfully. The existing bus stand at the Durga Parameshwari temple is a traffic bottleneck. With the bus stand being moved to a better location, traffic will ease up, he said.

The vendors are also helping BBMP earn revenue through rent. “With 14 shops, the BBMP can expect at least `25,000 as rent. The association will also maintain the bus stand,” Srinivas, who heads the association, said.

Leaders’ Portraits

The bus stand will have pictures of freedom fighters and national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. Two prime ministers also get pride of place alongside the pantheon.

“P V Narasimha Rao’s efforts globalised India in 1991, and Make in India took birth then. We have his photo. We also have Vajpayee’s photo as he was responsible for advances in education,” Srinivas said.

Toilet At Last

KR Puram had a dearth for public toilets. Now, it has a brand new pay-and-use toilet at the bus stand.

BDA to Develop Santhe Area

The santhe (shandy) is a legacy from Mysore Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s times (1884-1940). He encouraged farmers to bring their produce and sell them here, and vendors to this day remember stories from the market’s princely years.

The BDA will now develop the space according to the vendors’ plan.

Some well-educated vendors have come up with the building blueprint and the MLA has requested minister K J George and the BDA to fund the project.

“About 3,000 vendors will benefit from keeping this space alive. Farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, will join those from Hoskote, Chikkaballapura, Kolar and other places to fix the price for their produce,” said MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.

The project will cost `40 crore and a meeting in this connection is scheduled next month.

A space will be created to store vegetables, fruits and flowers meant for export. “Since the international airport is close by, it will help exporters.”