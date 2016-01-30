BENGALURU: Following allegations of “erratic evaluation” by MSc (Nursing) students, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to check whether mistakes were committed during evaluation.

The decision is in accordance with demands of First-year MSc (Nursing) students, who had blamed the digital evaluation system for the pitiful results. In the results announced recently, only 180 of the 1,100 students had cleared the examination.

A student said, “The V-C had promised 10 days ago that revaluation will be held. However, the Registrar contradicted the assurance given by the V-C.”

Registrar (Evaluation) of RGUHS, Dr S Sachidanand dismissed the allegations and said bad results could not be blamed on the evaluation. “Only 35 per cent in second-year MSc (Nursing) cleared the exams. The result of final-year BSc (Nursing) was 80 per cent. Poor results in first-year MSc is probably since students found the exams difficult,” he said.