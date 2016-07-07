BENGALURU: The ‘Bikes for Hire’ scheme launched at Trinity Metro Station on May 21 this year and meant to operate in five Metro stations is yet to kickstart in three stations.

The reason: orders for bikes placed by the licensee have not been fulfilled by the manufacturers. Billed as a huge step in providing last-mile connectivity, the start-up —Wickedride Adventure Services Pvt Ltd — by three youngsters was feted for its move to provide a solution to the transportation woes of Bengalureans. But so far, it has clearly failed to live up to the hype.

While 10 bikes are presently available at Trinity Metro station and 40 at Baiyappanahalli Metro station, the service has still not kickstarted at Indiranagar Metro station (where operations were supposed to commence on May 28) and Peenya and Sampige Road-Mantri Mall station (where services were slated to begin in the first week of June). The attractive and informative Metro handbook for commuters erroneously states that two-wheeler hiring facility is available at all the five stations.

G Anil, one of the co-founders of Wickedride, conceded that they were having a problem. “We had placed orders for bikes so that we could launch at all the five Metro stations as per the planned deadline. However, we faced unexpected delays in delivery of the bikes. We have now placed orders with another manufacturer,” he said.

The registration process for these bikes is now going on, he added. Anil said the bikes would be ready to begin operations at the remaining stations by next week.

There is clearly a demand at Baiyappanahalli Metro station due to patronage from the IT crowd. “Office goers, mainly from the IT industry, opt for the monthly rental scheme,” said Pradeep, who mans the operations here. “There is a demand here and many a time there is not a single bike available when customers want one.” At Trinity Metro station, a few bikes are always available even out of the 10 bikes provided here. “There is no big demand here,” concedes a staffer here.

U A Vasant Rao, General Manager, Finance and Taxation, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd ruled out whether Metro was planning to hire another contractor to launch the services at the three stations or take on board an additional contractor to meet the demand at Baiyappanahalli Metro station.

“We want to give the youngsters a chance to succeed in this novel venture. They have assured us that the bikes will be available for hire in all the five stations contracted to them shortly.”