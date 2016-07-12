BENGALURU: In Karnataka, the concept of night trekking was popularised after adventure companies started mushrooming in Bengaluru during early 2000’s to cater to the high demand from the people from IT and BPO sectors. A five-day week made them look for newer ways to explore the hillocks around Bengaluru during the weekends. Skandagiri or Kalavarahalli Betta was one of the first sites around Bengaluru which became a favourite among night trekkers. But once the incidents of people falling to death during night trekking were reported, Chikkaballapur police banned all kinds of trekking on the hillock, which stands right next to the famous Nandi Hills.

“Post Skandagiri, trekking was banned, and the adventure groups started exploring different hillocks where night trekking could be conducted. In 2014, Ramanagara police had detained a tour organiser in Ramadevarabetta who had arrived for night trekking with 120 people. This shows the kind of demand for such camps,” says Dev Balaji, an adventure tour organiser.

Legalise it: Experts

Adventure experts are now calling for legalising night trekking in places not under the Forest Department. Senior adventure instructor Keerti Fayaz suggests that some of the hillocks in revenue lands can be used as night trekking destinations.

“There is a demand for night trekking and the government must regulate the activities at some places. The government can legalise some routes where night trekking can be taken up. The number of trekkers can be controlled according to specifications,” he says.

Also Read: Night Trekkers, watch your step