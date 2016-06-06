BENGALURU: Sunday afternoon brought a bizarre show near the Nayandahalli flyover as several people spotted an unidentified body floating in the drain next to the flyover. It ensued in a traffic jam as curious onlookers jostled their way to catch a glimpse of the body.

According to police, the body remains unidentified and unclaimed. Going by preliminary investigations, police suspect that the body belongs to a 45-year-old male and has been floating in the drain for at least four-five days.

A police official told Express the body was found in a highly decomposed state. There were no clothes on the body except for an undergarment.

On getting information, a team of police officials rushed to the spot. It took them a couple of hours to recover the body.

Rubbishing reports in a section of the media that the body was found with hands and legs tied indicating the person could have been murdered, a senior official clarified, “The water in the drain is at least 20 feet deep, so the team had to tie a rope to the leg and pull the body out. It took a lot of work to recover it.”

Further, the official added that drains from KP Agrahara and Yeshwantpur converge into the Nayandahalli one and the body could have been set to float from any of these places. Owing to the rains, a lot of silt had accumulated in the drain in Nayandahalli and hence, the body was stuck there or it would have flowed with the drain water till Kengeri, the official said.

Since the body is unclaimed as of now, officials would wait for a couple of days before conducting post-mortem.

The police have sent out information to all stations to see whether there were any missing person’s complaints filed which could give them leads on the identity of the deceased. Police have registered a case.