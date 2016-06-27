Home Cities Bengaluru

'Drug use on the rise, but no survey yet'

Published: 27th June 2016 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2016 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Even with drug-related crimes rising across the country, the Centre is yet to conduct a national household survey on use of drugs, said Dr Prathima Murthy of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) here on Sunday.

Speaking at an event organized by Karnataka Drugs Control Enforcement Officers Association to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Murthy said a National Sample Survey Office will help identify patterns and trends in alcohol and drug abuse in the country.

“The survey, last conducted in 2001, shows that in a population of a billion, 62.5 million people use alcohol, 8.75 million use cannabis, two million use opiates, and 0.6 million use sedatives. Unfortunately, there has been no initiative for a survey after 2001,” she said.

She said there has been a rise in substance abuse among women. “We are seeing an increasing number of women who are dependent on sleeping pills and cough syrups which are used as stress relievers,” she said.

She added there are instances of kids using whiteners to get a high. “Peer pressure, curiosity, depression, and availability of antibiotics are factors behind rise in drug abuse cases among the children,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp