'Drug use on the rise, but no survey yet'

BENGALURU: Even with drug-related crimes rising across the country, the Centre is yet to conduct a national household survey on use of drugs, said Dr Prathima Murthy of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) here on Sunday.

Speaking at an event organized by Karnataka Drugs Control Enforcement Officers Association to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Murthy said a National Sample Survey Office will help identify patterns and trends in alcohol and drug abuse in the country.

“The survey, last conducted in 2001, shows that in a population of a billion, 62.5 million people use alcohol, 8.75 million use cannabis, two million use opiates, and 0.6 million use sedatives. Unfortunately, there has been no initiative for a survey after 2001,” she said.

She said there has been a rise in substance abuse among women. “We are seeing an increasing number of women who are dependent on sleeping pills and cough syrups which are used as stress relievers,” she said.

She added there are instances of kids using whiteners to get a high. “Peer pressure, curiosity, depression, and availability of antibiotics are factors behind rise in drug abuse cases among the children,” she added.