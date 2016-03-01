Man Stabbed by Robbers

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Two muggers stabbed a man and ran away with valuables at Okalipuram Junction near Rajajinagar on Sunday night.

The complainant Praveen Bhandari, an employee with a courier company, told police that he was returning home with his friend when two men accosted them at Srirampuram. They threatened him with a knife and snatched his mobile phone.

As Praveen resisted, the robbers stabbed him and fled. Praveen, who was rushed to a private hospital, later approached the Sriramapuram Police.

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the robbers.