JNU CDs Doctored, Voice Superimposed: Experts

BENGALURU: A city-based laboratory, which examined the CDs with footage of the controversial event on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, has found them to be doctored.

Sources told Express that experts at Truthlabs found that in one of the videos, the voice was superimposed.

“The audio in which the protesters were shouting some slogans was a clear addition to the video. In one of the videos, the footage was overlaid with some other voices and it also appears that the audio was recorded separately and imposed later and synced with other footage in the video,” sources said.

According to lab sources, some of the videos were found to be recorded on different days and edited later to make it look as if it was shot on the same day.

In all, the Delhi Police had sent seven CDs to the lab. A report was sent to the Delhi police two days back. Truthlabs is run by a Hyderabad-based retired IPS officer.

Speaking to Express, Truthlabs Chairman Dr PC Gandhi, said, “The CDs were related to the incidents of February 9 and 11. It has been proved that some parts of the video clips were fabricated and I am not the authority to reveal details of what exactly or which part was fabricated.”

Following the JNU incident, wherein a group of students allegedly raised anti-national slogans and a series of protests across the country, the Delhi police had sent the video clippings to the lab for tests 10 days ago.

JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and two other students -- Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya -- were arrested on charges of sedition over the event held on

campus to mark the anniversary of the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.