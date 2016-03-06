BENGALURU: A 50-year-old man has alleged that he was abducted by a gang of masked robbers near Ittamadu on Friday evening. But police suspect that he is lying as he has been changing his version of the alleged incident during inquiry.

According to the complainant Manjunath, an employee of Karnataka Telecom Department Employees’ Co-operative Society and a resident of Subramanyapura, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when he was returning from his office.

A few masked men allegedly forced him into a car, blindfolded him and threatened him to give away his ATM card and PIN. After securing that, one of them went to a nearby ATM and withdrew `25,000 from his account and later left him on a secluded road near Ittamadu and fled the scene. Later, Manjunath came to the police station and filed a complaint. Acting upon it, police went to the spot and verified. They found out that Manjunath had given his ATM card to the security guard and had asked him to withdraw the amount.

A senior police officer said, “When we questioned Manjunath, he was coming out with different versions. We suspect he is misleading police and there must be

some reason behind it. We are also going through his call records.”