EPFO to Hold Recovery Drive Soon

BENGALURU: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be conducting a special recovery drive in March to recover the outstanding dues from defaulters.

The recovery officer is vested with powers to take coercive action to recover the dues which include attachment of bank accounts and/or properties of the establishment as well as that of the employer; arresting and committing the defaulter to civil prison. The employers of the defaulter establishments are therefore requested to clear the outstanding dues immediately to avoid coercive recovery actions, said a press release.

The office said the benefits are delivered to the members based on the contributions received in their respective accounts. Non-remittance of provident fund dues, thus, deprives the members of these benefits. Therefore, it is essential that the statutory dues payable by the employers under the Act are paid in time. However, several establishments are in default in remittance of provident fund dues.