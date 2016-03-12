Citizens Upbeat About Upcoming Plastic Ban

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: Even before the Karnataka government issues an official notification banning plastic items in daily use, citizens are voluntarily jumping into the spirit of the campaign.

The government issued a draft notification banning certain plastic items in October 2015. The Cabinet approved it on March 3 this year.

With this, a ban will come into force on the manufacture, storage, and sale of plastic products such as carry bags, cups, plates, flags, buntings, flexes, banners, sheets used for dining tables at marriage halls, and items manufactured with thermocol and micro beads.

The enforcement authorities are the urban local bodies and district administration, and they are awaiting an official notification. This time around, they plan strict monitoring at check-posts as polythene bags can come in from neighbouring states.

N S Ramakanth, BBMP Solid Waste Management Expert Committee member, said officials went around for a week, seizing plastic from manufacturing units and shops, when plastic below 40 microns was banned.

But this time around, citizens are more enthusiastic than the legislature. Various resident welfare associations have started plastic-free areas in Yelahanka, Koramangala, Shanthinagar, Puttenahalli, HSR Layout, Bommanahalli and other places. Indiranagar will join them soon, he said.

The biggest challenge is to enforce the ban on small traders. “The big shops follow the law. In Bengaluru, out of 4,000 tonnes of waste, 500 are polythene bags of various sizes,” Ramakanth said.

Yelahanka was among the first localities to implement a plastic ban. Sarfaraz Khan, BBMP Joint Commissioner for Yelahanka zone, said, “We started in December 2015. Our officials are making daily visits and warning vendors about the plastic ban. We are even calling up manufacturing units and warning them.”

He said resident welfare associations were positive and supportive. “Earlier, each ward used to generate 300 kg of dry waste. That has now come down to 100 to 150,’’ he said. Inspired by Yelahanka, HSR Layout followed suit. Kavitha Reddy, activist and member of environmental group Hasiru Mitra, said the campaign had been fairly successful.

“We can’t claim 100 per cent success, as there will be some defaulters. Polythene bags are not seen in regular places. But people are aware. Even meat is packed in leaves and newspapers,” she said.

Many shops and eateries have put boards asking customers to bring their own bags and containers. “Awareness is a continuous process,’’ she said.

Palike Lauds Citizens

BBMP Commissioner Kumar Naik said the citizens’ movement would help the municipal authorities in the long run.

“We find plastic everywhere. Polythene bags in wet waste are a nuisance. If we regulate plastic, the garbage problem can be reduced,’’ he said.

Officials are seizing plastic below 40 microns. But plastic bags in storm-water drains block the flow of water, he explained.

Netas Show the Way

Our netas are not left behind in promoting sustainable lifestyle, but, in fact, setting themselves as examples. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and Meenakshi Bharath from Loksatta party had conducted the weddings of their daughters in a eco-friendly manner.

On Friday, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers H N Ananth Kumar’s daughter Aishwarya got married in Bengaluru.

An invitee told Express that disposable plastic was not used at all. Food was served on plantain leaves and water in steel tumblers. The tables were covered in cotton cloth instead of plastic or paper. The cloth will be recycled and donated to Kidwai Memorial Hospital to be used as bags.

Banned items

Plastic carry bags, glasses, plates, cups, flags, buntings, flexes, banners, plastic sheets used on dining tables in marriage halls, plastic used for the sale of chips, and goods made with thermocol and micro beads.

Allowed

Milk sachets and polythene bags used in nurseries.

Other options

Plates: steel, ceramic, glass and melamine. For large gatherings, banana leaves or plates made of arecanut leaf or sugarcane bagasse. Steel tumblers are recommended.

What you can do

Always carry jute or cloth bags when you step outside. If possible, carry groceries in shop baskets and load them on to your car or bike. Take steel boxes and utensils for restaurant takeaways.

Give Us an Alternative: Hoteliers

Chandrashekar Hebbar, President, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA), said Karnataka had 15,000 eateries, including darshinis, and 5,000 of them are in Bengaluru alone.

“We have no problem implementing the ban on plastic below 40 microns. But now, the state government has banned all types of plastic. Without alternatives, what do we do?’’ he said.

A ban will indirectly help the corrupt. Plastics are widely used in the hotel and catering industries.

“We are meeting the chief minister again to urge him to suggest an alternative or provide exceptions for plastic containers that are recyclable,’’ Hebbar said.