'Death is Calling Out to Me'

BENGALURU: A class X student Rohini (name changed) wrote a letter titled ‘with love and sorrow’ to her parents. She hoped that her parents would understand, through her letter, what she was going through.

With her SSLC examination nearing, her parents had been denying her any form of recreation. Rohini was reminded, time and again, to focus on her studies. Cable service was disconnected, friends were out of bounds and her mother loudly complained in front of her sister and others about Rohini’s lack of focus on studies. Her mother even pointed out how Rohini wasted time drinking milk slowly in the mornings.

Rohini was under constant surveillance. Her mother would keep a check on who she was talking to, what she is talking about and track every movement. This depressed Rohini further.

And, it was not just her mother. Her entire family kept reminding her about their expectations from her, how she must excel in her exams.

Rohini found the whole thing suffocating and wrote in her letter that “death is calling” her. She pleaded with her parents to “let her live.”

She asked why she couldn’t go out and play for “some time”, like others do.

She requested her mother to let her watch cartoons because it was relaxing. She assured her family that she would not stray into “a wrong path” and all she needed from her family was trust.

Her uncle understood her cry for her and referred Rohini to Sa-Mudra Foundation. Founder of Sa-Mudra Foundation Bharathi Singh recollects, “Rohini told me that she saw her mother smiling only when she had books in her hands. She is a very lively and creative person. She has written the letter so well. Any creative person would not like to be limited. Parents should monitor their children but too much is not good.”

Teenagers are in their crucial formative years. Examinations are to identify the skills of a child. So, instead of creating a hullabaloo over this phase, one should go with the natural process, says Bharathi. Rohini’s family was called and counselled.

She is happy now and focusing on her studies. Her TV time and cable connection have been restored, and Rohini has promised that she would watch cartoon only for an hour.