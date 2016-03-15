PIL on Siddaramaiah's Hublot Watch Dismissed

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Terming a PIL as premature, the High Court on Monday dismissed the same. The petitioner had sought directions of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe into the wrist watch of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah based on the representation submitted by a city-based advocate.

While dismissing the PIL, the division bench of acting Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Ravi Malimath observed that the representation was submitted to the Enforcement Directorate at New Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru only in the latter half of February and the authorities need time to consider the same. The dismissal would not come in the way of authorities considering the said representations.

City based advocate S Nataraj Sharma had filed a petition seeking directions from ED to consider his representation on probe against the CM over his watch.

Sharma had also appealed the High Court to direct the Chief Secretary to keep the watch in safe custody.

HC Dismisses Bail Plea

The High Court dismissed the bail application of Father William Patrick (45), Asisiya Saint Francis Church, Kengeri Upanagar, one of the accused in the murder of Father K J Thomas, rector of a seminary in city.

Justice A V Chandrashekara pronounced the judgment on Monday. “This is the third consecutive bail application filed after the dismissal of earlier bail applications in view of existence of prima facie.

“With additional chargesheet being filed against 7 more accused and non-bailable warrant being issued to secure their presence, some time is to be given to go on with the case after framing charges. As a result, the petition is dismissed,” said Justice Chandrashekara.