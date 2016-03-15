Home Cities Bengaluru

PIL on Siddaramaiah's Hublot Watch Dismissed

Published: 15th March 2016 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2016 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Terming a PIL  as premature, the High Court on Monday dismissed the same. The petitioner had sought directions of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe into the wrist watch of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah based on the representation submitted by a city-based advocate.

While dismissing the PIL, the division bench of acting Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Ravi Malimath observed that the representation was submitted to the Enforcement Directorate  at New Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru only in the latter half of February and the authorities need time to consider the same. The dismissal would not come in the way of authorities considering the said representations.

City based advocate S Nataraj Sharma had filed a petition seeking directions from ED to consider his representation on probe against the CM over his watch.

Sharma had also appealed the High Court to direct the Chief Secretary to keep the watch in safe custody.

HC Dismisses Bail Plea

The High Court dismissed the bail application of Father William Patrick (45), Asisiya Saint Francis Church, Kengeri Upanagar, one of the accused in the murder of Father K J Thomas, rector of a seminary in city.

Justice A V Chandrashekara pronounced the judgment on Monday. “This is the third consecutive bail application filed after the dismissal of earlier bail applications in view of existence of prima facie.

“With additional chargesheet being filed against 7 more accused and non-bailable warrant being issued to secure their presence, some time is to be given to go on with the case after framing charges. As a result, the petition is dismissed,” said Justice Chandrashekara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp