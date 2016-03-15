State Sets Up Body to Blunt the Lokayukta

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The state government has created an anti-corruption bureau with the stated objective of bringing about greater transparency, but critics see in it another attempt to weaken the Lokayukta.

Explaining its action, the government says the Karnataka Lokayukta Act of 1984 and the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 are different laws. The first empowers the Lokayukta to inquire into complaints against public servants, but does not provide for criminal investigations. The Prevention of Corruption Act empowers the police to investigate cases of corruption, and these powers now vest with the police wing of the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The Supreme Court, in the C Rangaswamaiah vs Karnataka Lokayukta case, has held that police officers investigating cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act are not autonomous. Just because they are deputed to the Lokayukta, the master-servant relationship between the government and police does not end, the SC said.

Based on the judgment, the High Court of Karnataka has held in a number of cases that the Lokayukta does not have the jurisdiction to supervise criminal investigations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The government has decided to separate these two roles by creating a new anti-corruption bureau on the lines of the central government, the release says.

With the creation of this new institution, the ACB will be the statutory authority to investigate offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The current police wing of the Lokayukta will exclusively assist the Lokayukta and the Upa Lokayuktas in carrying out their responsibilities under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

Hegde Flays Move

The state government’s move has come under fire from former Lokayukta N Santhosh Hegde. Questioning the need for a separate entity, he said, “The purpose of creating the anti-corruption bureau is not only to weaken the Lokayukta but also to snatch the powers of the Lokayukta police.”

He said the powers would now vest with the home minister, a political and government functionary. Till 1983, Karnataka had an anti-corruption bureau, headed by a police officer, and a vigilance commission, headed by a former judge. The government set up the Karnataka Lokayukta by merging the two, Hegde recalled. “What is the need to undo that now?” he wondered.

Structure of ACB

The anti-corruption bureau will be headed by an officer of the rank of additional director-general of police. It will have 322 officials.

Vigilance Wing

In accordance with a February 8 High Court order, the government is creating a vigilance wing in each of its departments.

This is on the lines of the vigilance commission in the Central government. Vigilance officers are empowered to hear complaints and grievances against officials and provide speedy remedy.