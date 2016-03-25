Best Time for Innovation in India: Nilekani

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The country is witnessing the best environment for mass flourishing of innovation, said former UIDAI chairperson Nandan Nilekani, here on Monday.

Speaking at the 41st convocation of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, here on Thursday, he said the country has been fuelled by some unique schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and mobile telephony.

He said the traditional model of building large businesses has changed with the advent of the collaborative model. “This means millions of even smaller businesses will flourish due to entrepreneurship but will become part of many large business platforms,” he said.

Commenting on unpredictability of businesses today, he said, “Organisations and their leaders need to gear up to handle the complexity of business and social environments.”

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, said IIMB has adopted a few villages in Karnataka under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. IIMB is involved in providing interventions in agriculture, education, information access and training, she said.

“IIMB and IT bellwether Wipro have entered into a partnership to offer the Wipro Sustainability Fellowship and the Wipro Sustainability Grant to IIMB’s doctoral students to foster research,” she said.

Fastest Start-up

Prof Sushil Vachani, Director of IIMB, said that since the Institute launched its first Massively Open Online Course in July 2015, it has now announced 15 MOOCs. “So far, over 1,90,000 countries have enrolled.”

nine Gold Medallists at IIMB

A total of 597 students graduated from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, this year of whom nine won gold medals for their academic performance. Gold medal winner Mohammed Jaffer Ali Allapitchai, expressed his interest in social service initiatives, especially women empowerment. Santosh Mishra, who won the gold medal for best all-round performance in Executive PG programme in Management, described his medal as the “icing on the cake”. Of the total students who graduated this year, 400 are from the two-year PG Programme in Management, 72 are from one-year full-time residential executive PG Programme in Management, 49 from PG programme in Software Enterprise Management, 34 from PG in Enterprise Management, 22 from PG programme in Public Policy and Management and 20 from the doctoral programme Fellowship Programme in Management.