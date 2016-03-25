Home Cities Bengaluru

Best Time for Innovation in India: Nilekani

Published: 25th March 2016 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2016 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Best

BENGALURU: The country is witnessing the best environment for mass flourishing of innovation, said former UIDAI chairperson Nandan Nilekani, here on Monday.

Speaking at the 41st convocation of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, here on Thursday, he said the country has been fuelled by some unique schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and mobile telephony.

He said the traditional model of building large businesses has changed with the advent of the collaborative model. “This means millions of even smaller businesses will flourish due to entrepreneurship but will become part of many large business platforms,” he said.

Commenting on unpredictability of businesses today, he said, “Organisations and their leaders need to gear up to handle the complexity of business and social environments.”

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, said IIMB has adopted a few villages in Karnataka under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. IIMB is involved in providing interventions in agriculture, education, information access and training, she said.

“IIMB and IT bellwether Wipro have entered into a partnership to offer the Wipro Sustainability Fellowship and the Wipro Sustainability Grant to IIMB’s doctoral students to foster research,” she said.

Fastest Start-up

Prof Sushil Vachani, Director of IIMB, said that since the Institute launched its first Massively Open Online Course in July 2015, it has now announced 15 MOOCs. “So far, over 1,90,000 countries have enrolled.”

nine Gold Medallists at IIMB

A total of 597 students graduated from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, this year of whom nine won gold medals for their academic performance. Gold medal winner Mohammed Jaffer Ali Allapitchai, expressed his interest in social service initiatives, especially women empowerment. Santosh Mishra, who won the gold medal for best all-round performance in Executive PG programme in Management, described his medal as the “icing on the cake”. Of the total students who graduated this year, 400 are from the two-year PG Programme in Management, 72 are from one-year full-time residential executive PG Programme in Management, 49 from PG programme in Software Enterprise Management, 34 from PG in Enterprise Management, 22 from PG programme in Public Policy and Management and 20 from the doctoral programme Fellowship Programme in Management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp