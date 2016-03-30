Students Can Clear 5th Sem Backlog in 6th Sem

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Bangalore University will give students of the 5th semester of its under-graduate programme an opportunity to take exams for their backlog subjects during the 6th semester.

This will help lakhs of students, who failed in various subjects.

BU took this decision after taking into consideration students’ requests. However, there will no more chances for them to clear the backlog.

As per the existing norms, if students have not cleared some subjects in the first semester, they can write exam for those subjects only in the third semester.

And for the third semester’s subjects they can appear for exams in the fifth semester. But fifth semester students do not have such an opportunity.

So far, the student had to appear for fifth semester exams six months after the sixth semester’s exam as odd-numbered semester exams were not conducted during even-numbered semester exams. Tuesday’s academic council meeting, approved the decision of allowing students to write exams of the fifth semester during their sixth semester.

Prof K N Ninge Gowda, registrar (evaluation) of BU, told reporters, “As of now the pass percentage in under-graduate courses is 55 per cent and with this new measure, we are expecting to take it to 80 per cent.”

One-time Chance, Yet Again?

BU is also thinking of extending the one-time opportunity given as part of its golden jubilee celebration once again. Thousands of its students starting from the year 1998 to 2009 had requested that they be given a one-time opportunity to clear their backlog exams and BU had placed the agenda before its academic council. But as the suggestion was opposed by many members, it has been decided to get ratification from University Grants Commission (UGC).