Disruption in Water Supply

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: water supply will be disrupted for 36 hours this weekend in the following areas: Kamakshipalya, Basaveshwara Nagar, Shivanagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Mahalakshmipura, A D Halli, Rajajinagar 6th Block, Kurubarahalli and Nagpura. Water supply will also be affected in Chaluvadipalya, Devarajurs nagara, Ramapura, Police Quarters, T C M Raman Road, Binnypet, Kempapura Agrahara, V S Garden, P K Quarters of Magadi Road Service Station Area, Ward No 136, 137 and 138 areas and parts of Chamarajapet. This is due to work relating to the UFW project to be taken up near V V Puram, it said.