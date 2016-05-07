BENGALURU: Many Bengalureans can now happily bid goodbye to slow-moving traffic in pouring rain, risky rides on slippery roads, long waits at bus stops, unreasonable demands from auto drivers and cabs thanks to Namma Metro bridging the eastern and western parts of the city.

As the rain started getting harder on Friday evening, pedestrians were seen rushing to the Metro stations to take shelter. A few two-wheeler riders too parked their vehicles near the stations and rushed in.

Metro commuters though benefited the maximum. J Vijayan and his colleague K S V Prasanna, employees at General Post Office, were spotted hurrying to the Cubbon Park Metro station in the rain, eager to get home. “It would have been so risky to go by my two-wheeler in this weather up to Magadi Road. Metro is proving really useful now,” Vijayan told Express. “The journey would have taken me two hours tonight,” he added.

Jagrithi Shetty, accompanied by her young daughter, was spotted at the same station. She spoke of how “crazily packed the Metro trains were” during the rain on Friday.

“My phone was dead and I could not access any of the apps to hire a cab to go from M G Road to Yeshwantpur. I repeatedly stopped autos. Many refused to stop in the rain and the few who stopped demanded sums of `500 and higher.” Metro trains were really helpful in the rains, she added.

B S Shivakumar, an L&T engineer from Hebbal, was heading towards Mysuru Road by Metro. “I carpooled with my friends and reached up to Queen’s Road to board the Metro. It took us a really long time to reach up to the station in the rain.”

He said he was relieved he could take the Metro and reach home without having to undergo the strain of driving his car in the rain.

Leaking Station Roof

This was definitely not a pretty sight that greeted commuters at the newly inaugurated Cubbon Park Metro station. A blue bucket was in place at the entrance of the station (on the BSNL office side) to collect rain water dripping down from the station’s roof. Leaking Metro stations have been a big problem. Many buckets were noticed at Peenya and Sandal Soap Factory stations during last year’s rains.