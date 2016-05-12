BENGALURU: Have you ever wondered why numerous areas in the city get flooded just after half an hour of rain?

A senior BBMP official, who did not wish to be named, said the storm water drain in the city were built to take runoff water even if the city received 80 mm of rainfall. But thanks to encroachment and poor maintenance, the capacity has reduced and drains overflow even if the city receives just 35 mm to 40 mm of rain. As a result, the city gets flooded after just half an hour of a downpour.

This year, the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is trying its best to save the city from flooding in the monsoon. It has identified 224 vulnerable spots that are most likely to flood and is taking measures to prevent it.

Siddegowda, BBMP Chief Engineer (Storm Water Drain), said the 224 vulnerable points have been identified over the last five years. Of these, 65 places have been rectified and repair works have been taken up at 37 spots.

“We have called for tenders for the remaining 122 places, which will be finalised soon. The bidders are expected to start work by May 18 and complete it by May-end,” he said.

Who has the money?

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told Express, “We have allotted funds and power to the zonal officers to rectify these vulnerable places. BBMP had identified 189 and the police too spotted 54 such locations. Some of them are however repeated.”

The BBMP commissioner added that there are 14 Prahari teams with men, vehicles and machinery to rush to any spot that is waterlogged after rain. “I have asked the officials to outsource another 14 Prahari teams so that one team is available for every Assembly constituency,” he said.

How will it be rectified?

BBMP chief engineer Siddegowda said rectification works include desilting, diversion, temporary bunds, fencing and keeping sand bags among other works. “We will make sure that these vulnerable places will be rectified before monsoon starts,” he added.

What about the falling trees?

The commissioner said he has directed the Forest Department officials to trim trees that are posing a threat. Also, dry trees which are likely to fall will be removed as it can pose a threat to the public.

Mass cleaning at underpasses

BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Subodh Yadav recently issued an order to all the zonal commissioners, zonal chief engineers, town planning officials and other authorities concerned to take up mass cleaning of underpasses for two days, starting May 7. It also involved removing silt and debris from these places. It is mandatory for all sub-division engineers and health inspectors to participate in this drive.