BENGALURU: A six year old girl was attacked by dogs scavenging in one of countless garbage heaps dotting Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon, and her frantic family took her from hospital to hospital before finding the required medical attention at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The girl Ramya is in a critical state in the intensive trauma care unit of the hospital, and her stunned parents made a fervent appeal to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) to clear up the street corner garbage dumps that have become a haven for stray dogs.

Ramya was playing with her elder sister near her house in Anjana Nagar in Byadarahallin near Bilekallu village just off the Ullal main road at about 12 noon when they were set upon by a pack of eight to ten dogs foraging in a garbage dump.

“It happened within seconds,” said Mr Ramegowda, the children’s father. “My elder daughter managed to run to safety but was Ramya was mauled by the pack’

Mr Ramegowda said he and his neighbours have made several complaints to the BBMP about the proliferation of rubbish in the locality and the dogs foraging in it. “The dog menace has been there at this spot for many years. They have killed my goats and calves too on previous occasions. But BBMP takes no action.”

After the attack by dogs, Ramya was first taken to a private nursing home at Anjana Nagar where the staff referred her to a bigger hospital. So she was taken to Athreya Hospital, where she could only be given first aid. It was 4 pm by the time she was taken to KIMS.

“It’s serious,'' Mr Ramegowda said.

Shocked by the episode, BBMP said it would foot the bill for Ramya’s treatment. BBMP joint Director (animal husbandry) Maheshwar Gowda said his staff visited the spot and rounded up the dogs, and will check them for rabies.

And a dog-catching drive would be carried out on Friday and Saturday.