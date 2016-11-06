BENGALURU: Railway passengers alighting or boarding trains from Platforms 2 and 3 at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station now have a much-needed amenity — an escalator. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu declared it open through video link from Goa on Saturday.

This is the fifth escalator at the city railway station. Installed at a cost of `1.4 crore, the facility connects the common foot overbridge running across all platforms of the railway station to these two platforms that are located adjacent to each other.

“With long-distance trains like Kacheguda Express, Kurla Express, Prashanti Express and Chennai-bound trains (evening ones) departing from these platforms and the Kochuveli-Bangalore Express arriving here, it will prove to be very useful for these passengers, generally bearing heavy luggage,” said a top railway official.

In his address, Prabhu said the government was investing heavily in Railways and passengers will reap the benefits within three or four years.