BBMP councillors at a special meeting to discuss water situation in Bengaluru on Friday. Hardly 30 per cent of the total members were present. ( Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

BENGALURU: Start rationing your water usage, for the city is set to face shortage as early as January. The scarcity is expected to last till the next monsoon. BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath hinted at the grave water problem but added that they were gearing up for contingency plans.

At a special BBMP Council meeting organised to discuss water woes on Friday, Girinath said as there was insufficient rain in October and November, there will be “water woes between January and May next year”. Addressing the thinly attended meeting of councillors, he said, “We need to gear up to face it.” He urged councillors to spread awareness among public on drinking water problems in summer, asking them to use the resource in minimal quantity.

Replying to queries by councillors, Girinath said currently, BWSSB pumps 1,350 MLD (milion litres per day) from Thathaguni water station, of which 15 MLD is being supplied to Bidadi and Kanakapura. But there is a shortage of 55 MLD, he added.

Elaborating how the BWSSB planned to tackle the situation, Girinath said, “At present, 7,920 borewells are under BWSSB control. Many of them are not functional, while some need repair. We are preparing a list of such borewells so that they can be repaired by January. We can get some water from these borewells.” He also said that all these years they had only been maintaining borewells but were now proposing to dig more borewells for which tenders will be called in December.

This apart, BWSSB will also be talking to private water tankers. “We are planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with them for supply of water,’’ Girinath added.