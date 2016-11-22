BENGALURU: A 32-year-old mechanic died after his speeding bike crashed into the parapet of K R Puram flyover on Monday evening.

The deceased Manjunath, a native of Kolar, was a mechanic by profession. Police said that the incident occurred around 3.45 pm when Manjunath, along with his friend, was heading towards Kolar. He had come to the city to buy some parts for bikes.

Manjunath was reportedly over-speeding, lost control over the bike and rammed into the parapet wall. He received severe head injuries as he was not wearing the helmet. His friend escaped with minor injuries. K R Puram traffic police have filed a case of negligence against Manjunath.