Two more colleges under Bangalore University to get autonomous status

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of autonomous institutions under Bangalore University has reached 17, with two more colleges getting the approval for autonomous status. Decision to grant autonomous status to private Indian Academy and govt first grade college, Vijaynagar was taken at the recent academic council meeting.

Prof KN Ningegowda registrar (administration) of Bangalore University told Express,”Till now, we have 15 autonomous institutions under the university. Colleges with autonomous status will get financial assistance upto Rs 2 crore from University Grants Commission (UGC). They can be utilised for infrastructure development works.”

“They can also change 25% of the existing syllabus and devise their own examination and evaluation system. However, the final degree certificates will be provided by the university only,” Gowda said. “Five more colleges have applied to UGC for autonomous status. On receiving official communication, we will start the inspection process,” said a senior university official.

Recently, two government colleges affiliated to BU had received autonomous status for the first time in the history of the university. BU granted autonomous status to Government Science College and VHD Home Science College.

Even the government first grade college, Vijaynagar had applied for the status a year ago, but it was delayed.

The concept of granting autonomous status to individual colleges has been introduced to increase the quality of higher education.

Meanwhile, status of National College, Jayanagar and NMKRV college, Jayanagar has also been renewed by BU.