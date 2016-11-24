Soon, police verification for passports will take just three days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) is working towards reducing the time taken for police verification of passports from the current 13 day-period to three to four days, said Regional Passport Officer P S Karthigeyan.

At an interactive session with members of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Wednesday, Karthigeyan said this would dramatically reduce the passport-issuing time cycle.

“When this happens, any applicant for a passport would receive it within seven days through the normal application process. It takes up to 16 days to issue a passport presently,” he said.

The online process introduced in May 2016 across all the 108 police stations in the city brought down the police verification period from 26 days to the current 13 days.

The online verification was introduced on a pilot basis in Bengaluru covering Vivek Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Cubbon Park, Halasuru and High Grounds police stations. Following its success, it was extended to all the other stations, he said.

Elaborating on it, the Regional Passport Officer said a tablet was provided to each of the police stations and two officers were identified to carry out the verification. “The minute a verification needs to be done, a notification is sent on the tablet and the officer is expected to head to the spot. After reaching the spot, the officer captures the GPS of the spot visited. Photographs of the visit or any additional documents that need to be attached too can be done. The data is then sent to the Police Commissioner’s office in order to carry out sensitive criminal data checks,” Karthigeyan said.

“No one is expected to visit any police station for the purposes of verification of passport,” he said. However, if the applicant is not at home during the visit of the cop, then a visit needs to be done to the station.