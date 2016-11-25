Home Cities Bengaluru

Domnic borrowed hammer to break open cash box

Dominic went near his house and broke open the trunks that contained money  after borrowing a hammer from his neighbour.

Published: 25th November 2016 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2016 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Domnic

Shanta Kumar, a labourer in a flour mill, lives next to Domnic’s house | manju shettar

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minutes after Domnic made away with Rs 1.37 crore in new currency notes from K G Road on Wednesday, he went near his house and broke open the trunks that contained money  after borrowing a hammer from his neighbour.

Shanta Kumar, a native of West Bengal is a worker in Venkateshwara flour mill  and lives next to Domnic’s house. According to him, around 3 pm on Wednesday, Domnic, who looked tensed, came in a vehicle near the flour mill and asked for a hammer. “As I know him from a long time, I gave him  a hammer and he broke a container which had huge cash. He transferred the money to a bag and then threw the box in a vacant site and left in the same vehicle in which he had come,” said Kumar.

“As he used to come in the same vehicle near my home, I did not doubt anything and continued to work. On Thursday morning, I realized Domnic had stolen the money after seeing his photo in a newspaper. Immediately, I told my employer who the informed the police,” he added. Police collected information from Shanta Kumar on Thursday and went through his bank details.  He was questioned till 9 pm.
“As he frequented the flour mill, he used to mingle with us. But even in my wildest dreams, I never thought Dominic would steal money,” he said.

The owner of Dominic’s house, also named Domnic, told Express that the accused rarely came to the house. “His wife Elvin and his son were living here for six months,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp