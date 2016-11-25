Domnic borrowed hammer to break open cash box

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minutes after Domnic made away with Rs 1.37 crore in new currency notes from K G Road on Wednesday, he went near his house and broke open the trunks that contained money after borrowing a hammer from his neighbour.

Shanta Kumar, a native of West Bengal is a worker in Venkateshwara flour mill and lives next to Domnic’s house. According to him, around 3 pm on Wednesday, Domnic, who looked tensed, came in a vehicle near the flour mill and asked for a hammer. “As I know him from a long time, I gave him a hammer and he broke a container which had huge cash. He transferred the money to a bag and then threw the box in a vacant site and left in the same vehicle in which he had come,” said Kumar.

“As he used to come in the same vehicle near my home, I did not doubt anything and continued to work. On Thursday morning, I realized Domnic had stolen the money after seeing his photo in a newspaper. Immediately, I told my employer who the informed the police,” he added. Police collected information from Shanta Kumar on Thursday and went through his bank details. He was questioned till 9 pm.

“As he frequented the flour mill, he used to mingle with us. But even in my wildest dreams, I never thought Dominic would steal money,” he said.

The owner of Dominic’s house, also named Domnic, told Express that the accused rarely came to the house. “His wife Elvin and his son were living here for six months,” he said.