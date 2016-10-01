BENGALURU: There was chaos at COMEDK’s counselling centre here on Friday as many students and parents staged a protest demanding that the counselling be extended.

Friday was the last date to select 120 undergraduate medical seats that come under the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The parents said they could not get DDs to pay the fee for their allotted seat as banks were closed on Friday.

One of the parents told Express, “We received a message on Thursday night about the counselling and as it was a holiday on Friday, we were not able to get the DD. Instead of extending the date, the authorities are allotting seats to students who have brought DDs but have lower rank.”

“Even the authorities are aware about the bank holiday and mentioned the same in a circular asking parents/candidates to keep the DD ready, but the problem is by the time we received the SMS, it was night and banks were already closed,” said another parent.

COMEDK had scheduled a special round of counselling on Friday for 120 medical seats (60 each at Sridevi Institute of Medical Sciences, Tumakuru, and Sambhram Institute of Medical Sciences, KGF). As these colleges received last-minute approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the seats have been added to the counselling pool.

As per Supreme Court guidelines, September 30 was the last date for admissions to medical courses and officials said there was no means of extending the date. Though hundreds of parents and students protested and pleaded, COMEDK authorities said they had to stick to the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

“We received the message about the counselling only late in the evening on Thursday and at such a time we cannot get a DD. Though I had applied for online DD, the authorities did not let me inside the counselling centre,” said another aspirant.

When the protest intensified, COMEDK authorities informed the police to stop parents and candidates from entering the counselling hall.

‘No transparency’

Parents and candidates are accusing COMEDK of not maintaining transparency. “This year, COMEDK did not upload anything on their official website. Starting from the seat matrix to seat allotment, there was no update on the website. When we asked about this, they said it has been outsourced and candidates will get SMS updates, which normally used to reach us in the last minute,” alleged a parent.