Death toll in Bellandur building collapse now six

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE death toll in the Bellandur building collapse incident climbed to six with the recovery of another body from the debris on Friday.



The deceased, identified as Sri Krishna (22), hailed from Kolkata, and his body was recovered around 12.45 pm on Friday, the third consecutive day of the rescue operations.



According to officials, Krishna was found dead in the basement of the building. As on Thursday night, rescue personnel were able to access only till the first floor even as two earthmovers continued to break down the concrete. It was only by Friday that personnel were able to reach the basement. The body of the deceased was taken to Victoria Hospital for autopsy.

Rescue op ends

The rescue operations came to an end on Friday with the earthmovers breaking down the concrete completely. “The rescue operations have come to an end. The remaining rubble is being cleared,” said DCP (South East) Boralingaiah. Meanwhile, officials are interrogating Srinivasa Reddy, the arrested contractor, and are looking into whether he was involved in any other construction projects. Until now, he has not revealed any details, officials added.

‘Report within a week’

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has handed over the task of examination of the construction materials to a city-based private firm Civil Aid. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told Express that the report is due in a week and further action will be taken based on it.