Bail plea of Chickpet arsonists rejected

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court has rejected the bail applications of two individuals charged with setting an electrical shop in Chickpet on fire. One of them is the owner of the shop.

Rejecting the bail application of Narendralal Choudhary(26),the shopowner, and anticipatory bail application of Arun Kuma recently, Judge B Muralidhara Pai said that considering the nature of allegations and the impact of the incident, it was clear that it was a grave matter and needed a thorough investigation.

The judge noted that the facts and circumstances of the case conveyed an impression that custodial interrogation may be necessary. Of the three people who set fire to the shop, one Gajendra died at the spot while Anil Kumar sustained burn injuries. Extensive damage was caused to Choudhary’s shop as well as properties of neighbours, the judge said.

According to the investigation report submitted by public prosecutor A S Ghorade to the court, Choudhary admitted that he had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Gajendra and Kumar to set the shop on fire to claim the insurance amount, which would help him tide over his financial difficulties.

Choudhary was arrested on September 17 and is in judicial custody. In his bail plea, he claimed that he was falsely implicated. Kumar also claimed that the allegations against him were false and vexatious”.