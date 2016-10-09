Home Cities Bengaluru

Bail plea of Chickpet arsonists rejected

Published: 09th October 2016 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2016 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court has rejected the bail applications of two individuals charged with setting an electrical shop in Chickpet on fire. One of them is the owner of the shop.

Rejecting the bail application of Narendralal Choudhary(26),the shopowner, and anticipatory bail application of Arun Kuma recently, Judge B Muralidhara Pai said that considering the nature of allegations and the impact of the incident, it was clear that it was a grave matter and  needed a thorough investigation.

The judge noted that the facts and circumstances of the case conveyed an impression that custodial interrogation may be necessary. Of the three people who set fire to the shop, one Gajendra died at the spot while Anil Kumar sustained burn injuries. Extensive damage was caused to Choudhary’s shop as well as properties of neighbours, the judge said.

According to the investigation report submitted by public prosecutor A S Ghorade to the court, Choudhary admitted that he had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Gajendra and Kumar to set the shop on fire  to claim the insurance amount, which would help him tide over his financial difficulties.

Choudhary was arrested on September 17 and is in judicial custody. In his bail plea, he claimed that he was falsely implicated. Kumar also claimed that the allegations against him were false and vexatious”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp