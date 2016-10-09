BENGALURU: An ASHA worker Rashmi visits house after house in a village that is deprived of even basic health facilities. Her aim: to bring in as many children as possible for a screening test to detect hearing abnormalities. It is a job easier said than done, she says, as either mothers are too busy or unable to grasp the importance of this test. But they do listen to her as she is one of them and has helped them get proper immunisation cover or addressed the many growing problems of their children.

This unique hearing screening camp initiative for underprivileged children was held at two villages,for a start: Makali and Adakamaranahalli in rural Bengaluru. Doctors, drug manufacturers, NGOs and anganwadi workers have come together to launch this camp as they feel the problem should be tackled at an early stage.

At Adakamaranahalli, access to healthcare is a big challenge. Most of the villagers are daily wage workers and there is little or no surplus income available for healthcare, unless it’s a life-threatening disease.

The camp organisers say there is an urgent need for healthcare programmes in villages that can deliver screening and medical diagnostic facilities. “During the initial visit to the anganwadi here, we realized there were many kids who showed signs of hearing disabilities. Even though the parents realized it was unusual, they were reluctant to consult a doctor,” they said.

Recognizing the need to drive awareness for neonatal hearing screening, Himalaya BabyCare in partnership with NGO SHABD and ENT specialist Dr Sheelu Srinivas have been organising these camps. This has facilitated early detection of hearing impairment among children aged between 0-5 years.

Dr Srinivas said, “Statistics show that one in 1,000 babies born from high-risk pregnancies and 1 in 10,000 normally delivered babies may have deafness. Without newborn hearing screening, it is difficult to detect hearing loss in the initial stage of a baby’s life. Neonatal hearing screening must be made mandatory to ensure early stage and timely intervention which in turn will promote language and cognitive development.”

Working closely with anganwadi workers, Himalaya aims to bring change in infant care and development. NV Chakravathi, general manager, Himalaya BabyCare, said, “In our first camp, we could identify three cases of hearing disability which could have been addressed on timely detection. We are now evaluating treatment options for them.”