Artist with Oxford glory on journey to self

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Andrew Paul, the youngest Indian to be featured in the 2015 edition of Oxford Encyclopedia of the Bible and the Arts in South Asia, is exhibiting his solo show Altered Surfaces - a journey of self-search at Sublime Gallery Art Galleria, UB City. In an interaction with City Express, the 24-year-old talks about his artistic journey and how it molded his life.

Tell us about the exhibition.

As an artist, I always thought that emotions, reactions, and feelings of humans were perhaps some of the most powerful ways of expression.

There has been a constant struggle and battle inside me as an artist to create works of art that portray these myriad emotions through various hues, mixes, textures, and patterns. Painting for me has been a voyage of soul searching with a higher motive and a mightier goal in mind. Nothing will ever provide me the solace I look for unless it’s this journey of search - it’s a vast world and this is just a tiny fraction of my journey that I have been able to document and create.

How long have you been working on these paintings? What inspired you?

It has been around almost a year since I have been preparing for this exhibition. The 23 paintings I have displayed at the solo show are all works with an independent identity and a story of their own.

Painting for me isn’t a hobby or a source of entertainment it’s my pathway to search, a journey that I plan to explore till my last breath and to create works of art that not just inspire people but connect in a more individualistic way, giving the viewer a sense of oneness and attachment.

You said earlier that you were not taken seriously when you approached the galleries. Now, you are hosting a solo show. How do you feel?

It’s a dream come true for any young artist to exhibit his/her work in a space that is well known and well connected with the art world.

Have you taken a formal training in art?

I haven’t studied art. I have been painting for the last four and a half years. So, I guess art has taught me what I had to learn. It has been molding and transforming me. I learned from watching artists like Da Vinci, Picasso and Monet, studying how they used various mediums, colours and how it transformed their thoughts into various art forms. May be in a couple of years, I would still like to go and study art from the Royal College of Art, UK.

The exhibition is on till November 4.