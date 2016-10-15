Home Cities Bengaluru

NGO to file 111 applications to mark 11 years of RTI Act

Published: 15th October 2016 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2016 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Christin Mathew Philip
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark 11 years of the RTI Act coming into force, a city-based NGO, Volunteer For a Cause (VFC), will file 111 RTI applications on various issues pertaining to local governance, individual problems, social issues and infrastructure projects.

The RTI Act entered the 12th year of implementation on October 12. M Surendran, founder of VFC, said, “We are celebrating 11th anniversary as ‘RTI Diwas’ this Sunday. So, we have decided to file 11 RTI applications on Sunday and the remaining 100 will be applied in two months.” He said they will also hold a free workshop for citizens on how to use the RTI Act, on Sunday.

“When I was working with Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption (IAC) movement as a volunteer, I filed an RTI application regarding a damaged road in my neighbourhood in BTM Layout. As soon as BBMP received my RTI query, civic officials repaired the road, which was in poor condition for years. I was very impressed with the result and started studying about this Act. And I realised that RTI is an effective tool for citizens to fight for their rights,” Surendran said.

Over the last four years, volunteers of VFC have been conducting several RTI awareness camps across the city.  Now, VFC has nearly 150 volunteers, mostly techies. They are also involved in traffic awareness campaigns, cleanliness drives, providing training for poor children and differently-abled students. “We are also conducting awareness programmes for corporates and college students on RTI Act to empower them. We are giving them training on how to frame questions and also to file RTI queries with the right department,” Surendran added. Those who wish to file RTI queries can contact 7259495547, 8892839840.

1.75 crore RTI applications filed
According to a recent study by NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, government departments in Karnataka have received 20.73 lakh RTI applications between 2005 and 2015, the highest in the country after Maharashtra (46.26 lakh). From 10,014 RTIs in 2005 to 5.44 lakh in 2015, RTI has turned into an important tool for the common man in the state for drafting changes across all spheres -- be it over delayed pension or exposing scams and unscrupulous officials.
 Across the country, a total of 1.75 crore RTI applications have been filed with the central and state governments during 2005-2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp