NGO to file 111 applications to mark 11 years of RTI Act

Christin Mathew Philip By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark 11 years of the RTI Act coming into force, a city-based NGO, Volunteer For a Cause (VFC), will file 111 RTI applications on various issues pertaining to local governance, individual problems, social issues and infrastructure projects.

The RTI Act entered the 12th year of implementation on October 12. M Surendran, founder of VFC, said, “We are celebrating 11th anniversary as ‘RTI Diwas’ this Sunday. So, we have decided to file 11 RTI applications on Sunday and the remaining 100 will be applied in two months.” He said they will also hold a free workshop for citizens on how to use the RTI Act, on Sunday.

“When I was working with Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption (IAC) movement as a volunteer, I filed an RTI application regarding a damaged road in my neighbourhood in BTM Layout. As soon as BBMP received my RTI query, civic officials repaired the road, which was in poor condition for years. I was very impressed with the result and started studying about this Act. And I realised that RTI is an effective tool for citizens to fight for their rights,” Surendran said.

Over the last four years, volunteers of VFC have been conducting several RTI awareness camps across the city. Now, VFC has nearly 150 volunteers, mostly techies. They are also involved in traffic awareness campaigns, cleanliness drives, providing training for poor children and differently-abled students. “We are also conducting awareness programmes for corporates and college students on RTI Act to empower them. We are giving them training on how to frame questions and also to file RTI queries with the right department,” Surendran added. Those who wish to file RTI queries can contact 7259495547, 8892839840.

1.75 crore RTI applications filed

According to a recent study by NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, government departments in Karnataka have received 20.73 lakh RTI applications between 2005 and 2015, the highest in the country after Maharashtra (46.26 lakh). From 10,014 RTIs in 2005 to 5.44 lakh in 2015, RTI has turned into an important tool for the common man in the state for drafting changes across all spheres -- be it over delayed pension or exposing scams and unscrupulous officials.

Across the country, a total of 1.75 crore RTI applications have been filed with the central and state governments during 2005-2015.