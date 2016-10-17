BENGALURU: The woman who had staged a dharna against DG&IGP Om Prakash in May this year, has succeeded in getting regular bail in connection with an atrocity filed against her.

Sadhana was accused by a Kanakapura-based lawyer of abusing him in the name of caste and she had obtained anticipatory bail.



Recently, a City sessions court gave her regular bail despite the request of the prosecution that the anticipatory bail granted to her earlier be cancelled.



The prosecution’s application saying that Sadhana had not complied with terms of the anticipatory bail order was dismissed. Judge Suresh S Kogilgeri, II Additional City Civil and Sessions judge, granted her regular bail saying Sadhana was not allowed to comply with the bail conditions.



Earlier, Sadhana had filed an affidavit stating she had gone to Mahalakshmipuram police station in order to comply with the terms of the anticipatory bail order granted to her on five different occassions. She had taken the two sureties as ordered by the court along with a certified copy and photocopy of the anticipatory bail order granted on February 18.



She visited the police station and met investigation officer (IO) Arun Nayak on February 24, 27, 29, March 5, and 18. The IO did not allow her to comply with the terms of the bail order granted in her favour, she alleged. The IO also tore the bail order produced by her on February 27, Sadhana claimed.



While granting anticipatory bail on February 18, the court had imposed several conditions including asking her to present herself before the IO twice every 15 days.



Considering Sadhana’s affidavit, the judge, on September 16, agreed that the IO had not allowed her to comply with the terms of the anticipatory bail and granted her regular bail. The judge further said, “I feel it is not a fit case to cancel anticipatory bail granted to her. The prosecution has not made out grounds to cancel the anticipatory bail order. There are no satisfactory materials on record to show that she may tamper with the prosecution witnesses. I feel this is a fit case to grant regular bail.”