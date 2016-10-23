The mangled remains of a car that met with an accident in National Highway-4 in the outskirts of Tumakuru, on Saturday night.

BENGALURU: Two medical college students who were returning from a party in Bengaluru were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Saturday night. The incident occurred near the outskirts of Nelamangala, when the speeding car lost control, jumped off the median and collided with a truck, en route to Tumakuru, where they were studying.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Ashiq (21), a third-year dental student of Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru, and Linu Maria Joy (21), an MBBS student of the same college. Ashiq was from Kozhikode, while Linu hailed from Hyderabad.

The accident took place around 12.15 am when the car was heading towards Tumakuru from Bengaluru. Ashiq was allegedly overspeeding and lost control while attempting to negotiate a curve. He then rammed the car into the median, which flipped over to the other side of the road and collided with a truck.

An ambulance driver who witnessed the accident alerted the police and said the car was speeding before losing control. With the help of passers-by, police shifted them to the hospital where they were declared brought dead. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination to Nelamangala distict hospital.

“We are awaiting the post mortem reports to ascertain whether the driver was drunk or had consumed any banned substance. Preliminary investigations reveal that the duo had gone to attend a party in Bengaluru and were returning to Tumakuru,” police said.

The Nelamangala rural police have filed a case and investigations are underway.