At 32˚C, winter is like summer in Bengaluru

In many districts, temperatures have increased by an average 2 to 3 degrees; oxygen level too has come down.

Published: 25th October 2016 02:13 AM

Representational Image only. | EPS

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Temperature in the city touched 32 degrees Celsius in October, unusual for the garden city at this time. Across the state, in many districts, temperatures have increased by an average two to three degrees. Though there is just one degree increase in day time temperature in Bengaluru, people are experiencing severe heat due to dry wind.

Environmentalists say that the cutting of trees and construction work have added to increase in temperature. Oxygen level in the air too has come down, which is a serious cause of concern as it can lead to respiratory problems.

Noted environmentalist A N Yellappa Reddy said that till a few years back the average temperature in October would be around 25 degrees Celsius. “This year, there is no feeling of winter even though we are in the last week of October. Temperature has crossed 30 degrees Celsius and it’s like summer,” he said.
He said that mist or fog are common in the morning in October, but not this year. “This is the breeding season for insects, including ants and butterflies. The temperature is ideal for larvae to hatch. But with increase in temperature, larvae don’t develop further.” 

“Because of tree felling, construction of high-rises, construction of flyovers and bridges, heat on the ground has increased. Oxygen level in the atmosphere should be close to 21 per cent. The level has now come down to 17 per cent. No one is monitoring the reduction in oxygen level,” he said. He said the construction of steel flyover will generate more heat.

G S Srinivas Reddy, Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, said hot, dry winds have been blowing from north to south. “By this time the Southwest monsoon should have withdrawn and Northeast monsoon should have set. But due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the Southwest monsoon wind still continues. We are hoping the Northeast monsoon sets by end of this month.

He said this year on an average, the temperature in all districts has increased by two to three degrees Celsius. “Bengaluru (Rural and Urban) has crossed maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, which is much more than what the usual temperature is in October,” he added.

