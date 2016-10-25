Two killed in separate accidents at Electronics traffic limits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two pedestrians died in separate road accidents in Electronics City traffic limits on Sunday and Monday.

In the first incident, Meera Bai (66) was run over by a car at Veerasandra junction on Sunday night.

The deceased was a resident of Veerasandra and used to sell toys in Silk Board Junction. At around 8.30 pm, she was trying to cross the road and was hit by a car. Passersby rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Electronics City traffic police said, “The accused abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. We are making efforts to nab them.”

Ïn another incident, an unidentified man was run over by a Tempo Traveller near Skoda showroon on Monday evening.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. The accused is yet to be nabbed.