'We've asked schools to buy alcometers and check van drivers'

Christin Mathew Philip By

BENGALURU: With the city traffic police cracking down on drunk drivers of school buses, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hitendra talks about the drive and what can be done to ensure schoolchildren are safe. Excerpts:

How did you start this drive?

We normally book drivers of school buses and vans for rash driving. But recently we caught a driver of a private school who was driving drunk at 7.30am. He claimed that he had alcohol the previous night and had to start work early in the morning. This incident prompted us to intensify checks on drivers of school buses and vans, especially in the suburbs.

What action has been taken against the drivers who were caught?

We have recommended to respective RTOs that their licences be suspended. We have also taken them to courts. A few drivers have been sentenced to jail.

What preventive measures can schools take?

We have asked all schools in the city to buy alcometers to check if their drivers are drunk or not. Our officers are also ready to train school staff on how to use alcometers. Schools should also conduct background checks before hiring drivers.

Has action been taken against schools for negligence?

We have been advising schools on how to check for drunk drivers and have asked them to take action against such drivers. If they continue to neglect drunk driving incidents, then the law will take its own course.

What has been the response to the drive?

We received messages on social media from parents appreciating the initiative. Many people called me and appreciated it. Some requested that police officers who caught the drunk drivers be rewarded. We are planning to reward such officers.

Are you planning to continue the drive throughout the year?

This drive will continue over the next few weeks. We will evaluate the situation and decide on the future course of action.