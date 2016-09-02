Home Cities Bengaluru

'We've asked schools to buy alcometers and check van drivers'

Published: 02nd September 2016 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2016 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: With the city traffic police cracking down on drunk drivers of school buses, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R Hitendra talks about the drive and what can be done to ensure schoolchildren are safe. Excerpts:

How did you start this drive?

We normally book drivers of school buses and vans for rash driving. But recently we caught a driver of a private school who was driving drunk at 7.30am. He claimed that he had alcohol the previous night and had to start work early in the morning. This incident prompted us to intensify checks on drivers of school buses and vans, especially in the suburbs.

We.jpg 

What action has been taken against the drivers who were caught?

We have recommended to respective RTOs that their licences be suspended. We have also taken them to courts. A few drivers have been sentenced to jail.

What preventive measures can schools take?

We have asked all schools in the city to buy alcometers to check if their drivers are drunk or not. Our officers are also ready to train school staff on how to use alcometers. Schools should also conduct background checks before hiring drivers.

Has action been taken against schools for negligence?

We have been advising schools on how to check for drunk drivers and have asked them to take action against such drivers. If they continue to neglect drunk driving incidents, then the law will take its own course.

What has been the response to the drive?

We received messages on social media from parents appreciating the initiative. Many people called me and appreciated it. Some requested that police officers who caught the drunk drivers be rewarded. We are planning to reward such officers.

Are you planning to continue the drive throughout the year?

This drive will continue over the next few weeks. We will evaluate the situation and decide on the future course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp