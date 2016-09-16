BENGALURU: Miscreants taking part in the Cauvery agitation allegedly barged into a house on Kanakapura Road, ransacked the premises and molested a teenaged girl on Monday evening. Based on a complaint by the family, Subramanya police have arrested seven youths but said there was no incident of molestation. All seven are residents of Subramanyapura.

On Monday, as the Cauvery stir intensified, the miscreants also took part in the protests. They initially burnt tyres but soon began attacking a few residents in a locality on Kanakapura Road.

Malathi (name changed) and her family, whose house is located in the neighbourhood, said they were horrified when the youths barged into their house, ransacking the premises. One of them also allegedly molested Malathi’s 17-year-old niece.

Speaking to Express, Malathi said the rampage began around 4pm. The youths barged into their house by breaking open the door. “Sensing trouble, I had already helped my two children up to the attic. The rest of us went inside the bedroom. However, my niece who was in the bathroom came out at that moment and one of the boys pulled her shawl.”

Humiliated by the incident, Malathi’s niece allegedly attempted suicide. “My husband is being treated for mental illness. My niece consumed his pills. We had to rush her to a hospital. Thankfully, she is safe now and has been discharged.”

The family alleged that the “protesters” went outside and began breaking everything in sight. “They set fire to a bike and a breakfast cart and also vandalised shops,” Malathi added.

Based on the family’s complaint, Subramanyapura police arrested all the seven youths.

But contrary to the family’s claims, police said there was no molestation and the miscreants were arrested for pelting stones and damaging property. The bail plea of the youths was rejected by a local court on Thursday.