BENGALURU: The final list of 5,000 allottees of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout is likely to be released only during the first week of October. The delay has been caused due to fresh scrutiny of all the applications taken up by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in August and September though it had already released the provisional allottees list.

Confirming the development, BDA officials said, “We kept receiving complaints that some genuine applicants were not being allotted sites. Hence, we decided to scrutinise all the applications again just to be doubly sure that only the most eligible applicants were allotted the sites.”

Acknowledging that there has been a delay, a top official said, “The scrutiny process was redone in the interest of the public. We wanted to ensure that no injustice is done in the case of any applicant.” The provisional list of allottees was released on July 2 and the public were given time till July 30 to file their objections. The final list has missed four deadlines now.

“The scrutinised list is ready. We need to place it before the Site Allotment Committee. The meeting will take place before September end. As soon as the Committee okays it, we will release it,” another official said. “The final allotment list would be up on our website by the first week of October,” he added.

Altogether 1,092 objections were received from the public. With a considerable number of them being genuine complaints, a change in the final list was expected. Refusing to specify the number of names that have been dropped from the provisional list, an official said, “It is not a very big number.”

The final list deadline was fixed as June 15 by former Bengaluru development minister K J George but it was not met due to the reconstitution of the Site Allotment Committee at the last minute. The sites are in the villages of Sheegehalli, Kannelli, Kodigehalli, Manganahalli, Kommaghatta, Bheemanakuppe, Bheemanakuppe Ramasagara, Soolikere, Kenchanapura, Ramasandra, Kommaghatta Krishnasagara and Challaghatta, which fall under Yeswantpur and Kengeri hoblis.