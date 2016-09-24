BENGALURU: Namma Adda, in JP Nagar, is one of the newest eateries for the fitness conscious. This restaurant, a darshini, serves organic vegetarian. This is the brainchild of four friends – two who worked in a health-insurance office, and two in the software industry.

Vivek Patil quit his well-paying job in the insurance company. “I worked there for almost five years and observed the disease patterns. I found an unhealthy lifestyle to be the main culprit, in fact eating habits to be more precise. That got me and my friend Srinivas Hatti thinking... and we decided to open a restaurant with health as the main focus,” says Patil, who has also enlisted the services of an in-house Ayurveda doctor for consultation. “Dr Radhapriya convinced us to open an organic restaurant,” he says. Shivanand Naik and Kiran DS, two software engineers, joined in.

The most interesting section of their menu is The Health Special Organic Juices. It lists 15 to 20 juices combining fruits and veggies with names indicative of their effect on the body.

So you have Flat Tummy (for burning fat), Red Cooler (for reducing cholesterol), Heart Beat (for a better heart), Acid Free (to fight acidity) and Body Builder (for muscle gain). All are prepared under the guidance of the in-house Ayurveda doctor, who is also available for consultation between 7 am and 10 am everyday.

Health juices are famously tasteless, so the restaurant has cleverly altered their range to be palatable.

Snacks such as Organic Idli, Masala Dosa, and Roti Khara Bhat don’t taste like anything out of the ordinary, but it does leave you satisfied that you had something ‘organic’.

Millets have been used in the dishes and the Millets Special Organic Lunch Menu features millet idlis, millet bhath, millet puliogre, millet sweet and pongal. All taste like they are homemade, bland and familiar.

Davangere delicacies such as Davangere Benne Dosa, Girmit (a bhel puri like mixture made from onions and tomatoes, roasted gram powder and puffed rice) and Mandakki Oggarane (again a mixture of puffed rice, roasted gram dal and condiments), and some of the popular dishes from North Karnataka also find space on the menu. Be careful with the chilli fritter (bhajji), which is startlingly hot.

There is also the special menu for the day with its 10-12 varieties of organic sandwiches. Coffee too has Regular, Black and with jaggery options. In teas, you could have a masala tea made from ‘organic milk’.