Water tanker knocks down man in Whitefield, driver flees

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old man was killed on the spot after a water tanker rammed his bike near Spectra Palm Meadows apartment in Whitefield on Saturday.

Police said Manjunath V was heading towards Siddapura from Nallurahalli around 8.40 am when a water tanker rammed his bike. Passersby rushed him to Vydehi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The water tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Whitefield traffic police have registered a case under IPC 279 304 (a)134 and 187 IMV Act and investigations are under way.